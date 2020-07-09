All apartments in Laguna Hills
25041 Sunset Place W

25041 Sunset Place West · No Longer Available
Location

25041 Sunset Place West, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION. Welcome home to this FULLY FURNISHED HOME OR CAN BE LEASED UNFURNISHED. Located close to California Distinguished Schools, World class Medical Facilities, hiking trails and the 5 Freeway! 2 car parking in front of the garage plus street parking. Rent does not include the garage, but does include a stackable washer and dryer. Kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and separate eating area with ceiling fan. Family room with high ceilings, flat screen TV and direct access to backyard. Separate courtyard patio for your morning coffee and complete privacy. First bathroom features combo tub and shower. Bedroom one with study table, organized closed and bunk beds. 2nd bedroom has one bed and organized closet. Master bedroom contains a queen size bed and also leads out to the backyard. Master bathroom is enclosed and contains a well organized closet, extra storage and newer remodeled shower. Spacious backyard with no maintenance artificial grass. Perfect to entertain including BBQ, large sofa and lounge chairs, play sets and jumping house. Unpack your bags and love the California lifestyle. This is a one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25041 Sunset Place W have any available units?
25041 Sunset Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 25041 Sunset Place W have?
Some of 25041 Sunset Place W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25041 Sunset Place W currently offering any rent specials?
25041 Sunset Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25041 Sunset Place W pet-friendly?
No, 25041 Sunset Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W offer parking?
Yes, 25041 Sunset Place W offers parking.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25041 Sunset Place W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W have a pool?
Yes, 25041 Sunset Place W has a pool.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W have accessible units?
No, 25041 Sunset Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25041 Sunset Place W has units with dishwashers.
Does 25041 Sunset Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 25041 Sunset Place W does not have units with air conditioning.
