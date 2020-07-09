25041 Sunset Place W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION. Welcome home to this FULLY FURNISHED HOME OR CAN BE LEASED UNFURNISHED. Located close to California Distinguished Schools, World class Medical Facilities, hiking trails and the 5 Freeway! 2 car parking in front of the garage plus street parking. Rent does not include the garage, but does include a stackable washer and dryer. Kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and separate eating area with ceiling fan. Family room with high ceilings, flat screen TV and direct access to backyard. Separate courtyard patio for your morning coffee and complete privacy. First bathroom features combo tub and shower. Bedroom one with study table, organized closed and bunk beds. 2nd bedroom has one bed and organized closet. Master bedroom contains a queen size bed and also leads out to the backyard. Master bathroom is enclosed and contains a well organized closet, extra storage and newer remodeled shower. Spacious backyard with no maintenance artificial grass. Perfect to entertain including BBQ, large sofa and lounge chairs, play sets and jumping house. Unpack your bags and love the California lifestyle. This is a one year lease.