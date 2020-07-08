All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

23581 Lipari

23581 Lipari · No Longer Available
Location

23581 Lipari, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Modern Style Home - Natural light & Mountain View - Property Id: 164198

23581 LIPARI presents southern living at its best. Filled with gorgeous natural light this modern mountain view 3 Bed 2 baths all open floor plan single story cottage is the home you always wanted. All highly upgraded with a new contemporary style kitchen (all appliances stay), fully remodeled bathrooms, recently installed flooring and recently repainted. The kitchen and dining open on a large professionally landscaped lot and a breathtaking view. A large terrasse is big enough for your lounge/seating area and a large dining table. No doubt you will relax and recharge in this serene atmosphere, don't wait to call this place home. Lipari is on a prime corner location in a charming & quiet Cul-de-Sac street. The house is conveniently located close to the Spectrum, Los Olivos Market Place, entertainment, and the newly build Spectrum Terrace. Easy access to major highways (405, 5, 133), airports, and beach cities (Laguna Beach: 15min drive).
Close to parks, tennis courts & hiking trails
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164198
Property Id 164198

(RLNE5760185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23581 Lipari have any available units?
23581 Lipari doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23581 Lipari have?
Some of 23581 Lipari's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23581 Lipari currently offering any rent specials?
23581 Lipari is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23581 Lipari pet-friendly?
Yes, 23581 Lipari is pet friendly.
Does 23581 Lipari offer parking?
No, 23581 Lipari does not offer parking.
Does 23581 Lipari have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23581 Lipari offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23581 Lipari have a pool?
No, 23581 Lipari does not have a pool.
Does 23581 Lipari have accessible units?
No, 23581 Lipari does not have accessible units.
Does 23581 Lipari have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23581 Lipari has units with dishwashers.
Does 23581 Lipari have units with air conditioning?
No, 23581 Lipari does not have units with air conditioning.

