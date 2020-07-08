Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Modern Style Home - Natural light & Mountain View - Property Id: 164198



23581 LIPARI presents southern living at its best. Filled with gorgeous natural light this modern mountain view 3 Bed 2 baths all open floor plan single story cottage is the home you always wanted. All highly upgraded with a new contemporary style kitchen (all appliances stay), fully remodeled bathrooms, recently installed flooring and recently repainted. The kitchen and dining open on a large professionally landscaped lot and a breathtaking view. A large terrasse is big enough for your lounge/seating area and a large dining table. No doubt you will relax and recharge in this serene atmosphere, don't wait to call this place home. Lipari is on a prime corner location in a charming & quiet Cul-de-Sac street. The house is conveniently located close to the Spectrum, Los Olivos Market Place, entertainment, and the newly build Spectrum Terrace. Easy access to major highways (405, 5, 133), airports, and beach cities (Laguna Beach: 15min drive).

Close to parks, tennis courts & hiking trails

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164198

Property Id 164198



(RLNE5760185)