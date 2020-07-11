All apartments in Laguna Hills
23386 Caminito Andreta
23386 Caminito Andreta

23386 Caminito Andreta · No Longer Available
Location

23386 Caminito Andreta, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*$200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!*Gorgeous renovated 3 Bedroom Condo in Laguna Hills! - Gorgeous renovated 3 Bedroom Condo in Laguna Hills!-This unit boasts with hardwood flooring all throughout the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms! Kitchen includes tons of natural lighting as well as recessed lighting! Plenty of counter space and pantry cabinets, perfect for pots and pans, etc. The living room includes a wonderful fireplace perfect for chilly nights! Both bathrooms include a large shower and extra cabinet space! Master Bedroom includes its own private bathroom which includes a his and her sink. All bedrooms include large sliding door closets. Unit includes a downstairs 2 car garage which features 3 additional rooms perfect for workshop space! No utilities included. Small pets okay upon approval. DRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have any available units?
23386 Caminito Andreta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23386 Caminito Andreta have?
Some of 23386 Caminito Andreta's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23386 Caminito Andreta currently offering any rent specials?
23386 Caminito Andreta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23386 Caminito Andreta pet-friendly?
Yes, 23386 Caminito Andreta is pet friendly.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta offer parking?
Yes, 23386 Caminito Andreta offers parking.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23386 Caminito Andreta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have a pool?
Yes, 23386 Caminito Andreta has a pool.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have accessible units?
No, 23386 Caminito Andreta does not have accessible units.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have units with dishwashers?
No, 23386 Caminito Andreta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23386 Caminito Andreta have units with air conditioning?
No, 23386 Caminito Andreta does not have units with air conditioning.
