23386 Caminito Andreta

Amenities

*$200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!*Gorgeous renovated 3 Bedroom Condo in Laguna Hills! - Gorgeous renovated 3 Bedroom Condo in Laguna Hills!-This unit boasts with hardwood flooring all throughout the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms! Kitchen includes tons of natural lighting as well as recessed lighting! Plenty of counter space and pantry cabinets, perfect for pots and pans, etc. The living room includes a wonderful fireplace perfect for chilly nights! Both bathrooms include a large shower and extra cabinet space! Master Bedroom includes its own private bathroom which includes a his and her sink. All bedrooms include large sliding door closets. Unit includes a downstairs 2 car garage which features 3 additional rooms perfect for workshop space! No utilities included. Small pets okay upon approval. DRE 01197438



(RLNE4951294)