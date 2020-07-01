22242 Adamo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Fabulous upgraded single story home located on a premium corner lot. Beautifully upgraded, this lovely home features new high grade laminate flooring in the main living areas, brand new, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with white cabinetry & granite countertops, two bedrooms with closets and two additional rooms that could be additional bedrooms that would make this a 4 bedroom home (3rd bedroom currently used as an office with no door or closet). The large yard has a freestanding spa and is beautifully landscaped with both patio area and grass.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.