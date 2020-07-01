All apartments in Laguna Hills
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:27 AM

22242 Adamo

22242 Adamo · No Longer Available
Location

22242 Adamo, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Fabulous upgraded single story home located on a premium corner lot. Beautifully upgraded, this lovely home features new high grade laminate flooring in the main living areas, brand new, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with white cabinetry & granite countertops, two bedrooms with closets and two additional rooms that could be additional bedrooms that would make this a 4 bedroom home (3rd bedroom currently used as an office with no door or closet). The large yard has a freestanding spa and is beautifully landscaped with both patio area and grass.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22242 Adamo have any available units?
22242 Adamo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 22242 Adamo have?
Some of 22242 Adamo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22242 Adamo currently offering any rent specials?
22242 Adamo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22242 Adamo pet-friendly?
Yes, 22242 Adamo is pet friendly.
Does 22242 Adamo offer parking?
No, 22242 Adamo does not offer parking.
Does 22242 Adamo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22242 Adamo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22242 Adamo have a pool?
No, 22242 Adamo does not have a pool.
Does 22242 Adamo have accessible units?
No, 22242 Adamo does not have accessible units.
Does 22242 Adamo have units with dishwashers?
No, 22242 Adamo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22242 Adamo have units with air conditioning?
No, 22242 Adamo does not have units with air conditioning.

