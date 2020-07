Amenities

garage walk in closets pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This end unit with a Beautiful View of a Lush greenbelt has two bedrooms, one bath and is ideally located in a desirable complex within close proximity to the Irvine Spectrum and all major freeways. tThe two car garage has a direct access to this home. It also features an inside laundry area and a master bedroom with walk-in closet. Association privileges include a pool & Spa.