Room for rent with bathroom in a large, naturally well lit 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Laguna Hills. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $900.00/mo, $425.00 security deposit. Cable, electric, heat, internet and air conditioning are included. Call Isabella at 949-338-6800. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.