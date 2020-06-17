976 S Coast S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Central Ocean View Village apartment in prime location right across the street from the beach. This apartment is located above the Chakra Shack and features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, full kitchen with ocean view dining area, spacious living room with office/bonus alcove, bath with shower and two large bedrooms with ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Rent includes gas, water, electric. Community laundry room, off-street parking space. Conveniently located to downtown, shopping and restaurants - in the heart of the "hip" district. Just steps from the sand!