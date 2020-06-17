All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

976 S Coast S

976 S Coast Hwy · (949) 874-3363
Location

976 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Central Ocean View Village apartment in prime location right across the street from the beach. This apartment is located above the Chakra Shack and features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, full kitchen with ocean view dining area, spacious living room with office/bonus alcove, bath with shower and two large bedrooms with ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Rent includes gas, water, electric. Community laundry room, off-street parking space. Conveniently located to downtown, shopping and restaurants - in the heart of the "hip" district. Just steps from the sand!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 S Coast S have any available units?
976 S Coast S has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 976 S Coast S have?
Some of 976 S Coast S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 S Coast S currently offering any rent specials?
976 S Coast S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 S Coast S pet-friendly?
No, 976 S Coast S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 976 S Coast S offer parking?
Yes, 976 S Coast S does offer parking.
Does 976 S Coast S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 S Coast S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 S Coast S have a pool?
No, 976 S Coast S does not have a pool.
Does 976 S Coast S have accessible units?
No, 976 S Coast S does not have accessible units.
Does 976 S Coast S have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 S Coast S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 S Coast S have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 S Coast S does not have units with air conditioning.
