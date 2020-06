Amenities

Charming and cozy ocean view in the heart of Laguna Village. This great little apartment is located above the Chakra Shack just steps from the beach and the middle of downtown Laguna. Hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite counters, includes refrigerator. Nice bath with shower tub. Loft area for sleeping and storage. No stove or oven. Would make a great office! Central village location, close to all that Laguna has to offer.Rent includes gas, water and electric.