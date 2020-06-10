All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:38 AM

954 Park Avenue

954 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

954 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live steps from the beaches, downtown, the public pool, public tennis courts, schools, shopping, art galleries, supermarket, world-class dining, parks, hiking trails, and everything you need to enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle. This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, with a Bonus Room, Detached Single Family Home, has an Open Floor Plan, Exposed Beams, Low Maintenance Hard Surface Flooring, and a Large Front Porch with Peak- Aboo Ocean Views. It has a spacious 2 Car Garage and 2 additional parking spots in the driveway plus public street parking nearby. The spacious kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinets. This home a laundry closet with full-size washer and drier inside the home. Enjoy Ocean Breezes plus central air conditioning and heating for your year-round comfort. Will accept dogs. Will accept dogs. Will accept ONLY ONE cat if its declawed, fixed, and potty trained. Dog deposit $300 per dog and Cat deposit $450. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 17TH. MOVE-IN DATE JULY 8TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Park Avenue have any available units?
954 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 954 Park Avenue have?
Some of 954 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
954 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 954 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 954 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 954 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 954 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 954 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 954 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 954 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 954 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
