954 Park Avenue

Amenities
Live steps from the beaches, downtown, the public pool, public tennis courts, schools, shopping, art galleries, supermarket, world-class dining, parks, hiking trails, and everything you need to enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle. This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, with a Bonus Room, Detached Single Family Home, has an Open Floor Plan, Exposed Beams, Low Maintenance Hard Surface Flooring, and a Large Front Porch with Peak- Aboo Ocean Views. It has a spacious 2 Car Garage and 2 additional parking spots in the driveway plus public street parking nearby. The spacious kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinets. This home a laundry closet with full-size washer and drier inside the home. Enjoy Ocean Breezes plus central air conditioning and heating for your year-round comfort. Will accept dogs. Will accept dogs. Will accept ONLY ONE cat if its declawed, fixed, and potty trained. Dog deposit $300 per dog and Cat deposit $450. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 17TH. MOVE-IN DATE JULY 8TH.