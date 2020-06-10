954 Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Live steps from the beaches, downtown, the public pool, public tennis courts, schools, shopping, art galleries, supermarket, world-class dining, parks, hiking trails, and everything you need to enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle. This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, with a Bonus Room, Detached Single Family Home, has an Open Floor Plan, Exposed Beams, Low Maintenance Hard Surface Flooring, and a Large Front Porch with Peak- Aboo Ocean Views. It has a spacious 2 Car Garage and 2 additional parking spots in the driveway plus public street parking nearby. The spacious kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinets. This home a laundry closet with full-size washer and drier inside the home. Enjoy Ocean Breezes plus central air conditioning and heating for your year-round comfort. Will accept dogs. Will accept dogs. Will accept ONLY ONE cat if its declawed, fixed, and potty trained. Dog deposit $300 per dog and Cat deposit $450. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 17TH. MOVE-IN DATE JULY 8TH.