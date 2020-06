Amenities

This is a charming one bedroom at the base of Bluebird Canyon. There is a kitchen with refrigerator that shares the living room with high beam ceilings. In addition, there is off-parking in front of unit with private entrance. Owner lives on property and shares a partial wall. This one bedroom is a short distance to summer concerts in Bluebird Park. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood with small patio.