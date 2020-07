Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location in Laguna's Village. Walk to beach, market, shops and downtown. Beautifully remodeled upper apartment featuring hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and a unique glass wall with spacious view deck. New bathroom with contemporary finishes and tankless water heater. Large kitchen with an adjoining office or dining space. Both bedrooms are large with high beamed ceilings. Yard area is available and there is a one car off street parking space. Perfect for beach lifestyle.