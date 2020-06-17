796 Summit Drive

Amenities

For Private showings call Listing Agent, Lynn-z Woodfill (949)292-6227 ENJOY THESE SIT DOWN OCEAN VIEWS! Panoramic ocean views from every level,viewing balconies and rear yard w/ spectacular ocean views! Custom home with fabulous detail and interesting architectural lines! Freshly painted! This property features a spacious open floor plan with sit down ocean views and loaded with upgrades! Kitchen opens to formal dining, living room with fireplace and separate area to just relax and take in the views. Master suite features fireplace, viewing balconies and huge walk in closet with laundry. The quality and construction is over engineered and is solid with a big driveway and 2.5 car garage. Surrounded by multi million dollar homes and blocks away from the Pacific Ocean but far enough away from all the crowds. Enjoy resort style living along Sawdust and Arts festival and Pageant of the Masters! Live the dream! Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.