All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 796 Summit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
796 Summit Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

796 Summit Drive

796 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

796 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Summit Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Private showings call Listing Agent, Lynn-z Woodfill (949)292-6227 ENJOY THESE SIT DOWN OCEAN VIEWS! Panoramic ocean views from every level,viewing balconies and rear yard w/ spectacular ocean views! Custom home with fabulous detail and interesting architectural lines! Freshly painted! This property features a spacious open floor plan with sit down ocean views and loaded with upgrades! Kitchen opens to formal dining, living room with fireplace and separate area to just relax and take in the views. Master suite features fireplace, viewing balconies and huge walk in closet with laundry. The quality and construction is over engineered and is solid with a big driveway and 2.5 car garage. Surrounded by multi million dollar homes and blocks away from the Pacific Ocean but far enough away from all the crowds. Enjoy resort style living along Sawdust and Arts festival and Pageant of the Masters! Live the dream! Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Summit Drive have any available units?
796 Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 796 Summit Drive have?
Some of 796 Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
796 Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 796 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 796 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 796 Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 796 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 796 Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 796 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 796 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 796 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 Summit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 796 Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College