79 Blue Lagoon

Amenities
Outstanding panoramic white-water views from this exclusive, gated Blue Lagoon Villa. Turn-key three bed, three bath town home
comes fully furnished with concrete counters, indoor laundry and ocean view patio. One of the bedrooms is furnished as a sitting
area/den. Hear waves crash and enjoy incredible coastline and city light views from every window. All-inclusive accommodations in
the premier resort community includes direct beach access to fabulous Lagunita Beach, two pools, tennis court and clubhouse.
Situated between prestigious Lagunita Beach and the 5-star Montage Resort, conveniently close to shopping and restaurants. Ideal
for monthly renters seeking the finest accommodations Laguna Beach that has to offer.