Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

782 Catalina

782 Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

782 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Laguna Beach Cottage located just steps from the beach and a short stroll to downtown restaurants and shopping. Light and bright beach house with small ocean view. Great private enclosed patio for outdoor dining and sunbathing. Immaculate kitchen with all amenities, bath with shower tub, queen bed in each bedroom with french doors out to shared deck. Private laundry and BBQ. Off street parking, water sports equipment such as boogie boards and kayaks. This is one of two homes on a lot. Privacy not an issue. Walk everywhere!!! Beach, Coffee, grocery store, restaurants, and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 Catalina have any available units?
782 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 782 Catalina have?
Some of 782 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
782 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 782 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 782 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 782 Catalina offers parking.
Does 782 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 Catalina have a pool?
No, 782 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 782 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 782 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 782 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 782 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 782 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 782 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.

