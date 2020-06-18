782 Catalina

Amenities

Charming Laguna Beach Cottage located just steps from the beach and a short stroll to downtown restaurants and shopping. Light and bright beach house with small ocean view. Great private enclosed patio for outdoor dining and sunbathing. Immaculate kitchen with all amenities, bath with shower tub, queen bed in each bedroom with french doors out to shared deck. Private laundry and BBQ. Off street parking, water sports equipment such as boogie boards and kayaks. This is one of two homes on a lot. Privacy not an issue. Walk everywhere!!! Beach, Coffee, grocery store, restaurants, and shops!