77 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court hot tub game room

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Resort-style living at its finest in this luxury furnished Villa within the desirable gated neighborhood of Blue Lagoon. Located in the premier location atop the natural bluff, panoramic views of the coast are enjoyed from each space throughout the home with the sound of waves along the shoreline. Steps from the door lead you to the pristine sands of Victoria Beach and its tidepools perfect for exploring ocean life. Within the community residents appreciate two private pools, a tennis court, cabana with outdoor kitchen, game rooms, gym, beautiful landscaping and oceanfront walkways. Adjacent is the world-renown five-star Montage Resort with dining, spa options, and additional picturesque beach coves for all to cherish. Across the street accommodates your shopping, restaurants and retail needs for everyday convenience and delightful walkability. Discover more next door at Treasure Island park, the historic Victoria Beach Castle, man made ocean filled pools, and breathtaking golf courses all nearby. The Villa is turnkey with esteemed finishes including Walker Zanger limestone & Ann Saks Tile, Mitchell Gold, Bob Williams furniture, gorgeous Grohe hardware, and a downstairs deck that opens up to the views with Fleetwood sliding glass pocket doors. The house is fully stocked with bedding, linens, kitchenware, wifi and more for a relaxing reprieve or a home to settle in for any occasion.