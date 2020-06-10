All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

77 Blue Lagoon

77 Blue Lagoon Villa · (949) 374-1398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Resort-style living at its finest in this luxury furnished Villa within the desirable gated neighborhood of Blue Lagoon. Located in the premier location atop the natural bluff, panoramic views of the coast are enjoyed from each space throughout the home with the sound of waves along the shoreline. Steps from the door lead you to the pristine sands of Victoria Beach and its tidepools perfect for exploring ocean life. Within the community residents appreciate two private pools, a tennis court, cabana with outdoor kitchen, game rooms, gym, beautiful landscaping and oceanfront walkways. Adjacent is the world-renown five-star Montage Resort with dining, spa options, and additional picturesque beach coves for all to cherish. Across the street accommodates your shopping, restaurants and retail needs for everyday convenience and delightful walkability. Discover more next door at Treasure Island park, the historic Victoria Beach Castle, man made ocean filled pools, and breathtaking golf courses all nearby. The Villa is turnkey with esteemed finishes including Walker Zanger limestone & Ann Saks Tile, Mitchell Gold, Bob Williams furniture, gorgeous Grohe hardware, and a downstairs deck that opens up to the views with Fleetwood sliding glass pocket doors. The house is fully stocked with bedding, linens, kitchenware, wifi and more for a relaxing reprieve or a home to settle in for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
77 Blue Lagoon has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 77 Blue Lagoon's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
77 Blue Lagoon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 77 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
