76 Blue Lagoon

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Blue Lagoon-End Unit! White water, hillside, pool and Montage Resort views. Most desired PREMIUM location. Completely updated! High quality furnishings, California King beds, black out blinds, Viking appliances and much more. Must see to appreciate. First floor living area includes a sectional couch with queen size sleeper sofa and full bath that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large Patio with plush furniture for sunbathing, dining to enjoy spectacular views. Steps to the year round heated pools, tennis courts, cabana with community kitchen and game area.

Walk next door to the Montage Resort and enjoy first class dining and spa services.