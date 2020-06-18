All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

76 Blue Lagoon

76 Blue Lagoon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

76 Blue Lagoon, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Blue Lagoon-End Unit! White water, hillside, pool and Montage Resort views. Most desired PREMIUM location. Completely updated! High quality furnishings, California King beds, black out blinds, Viking appliances and much more. Must see to appreciate. First floor living area includes a sectional couch with queen size sleeper sofa and full bath that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large Patio with plush furniture for sunbathing, dining to enjoy spectacular views. Steps to the year round heated pools, tennis courts, cabana with community kitchen and game area.
Walk next door to the Montage Resort and enjoy first class dining and spa services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
76 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 76 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 76 Blue Lagoon's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
76 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 76 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
