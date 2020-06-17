740 Browncroft Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and timeless, this early Laguna beach cottage is located in the heart of Laguna Beach village. This legal duplex has a great room with an adjacent dining room, open kitchen, a large bedroom and full bath. The living areas extend to a spacious deck bringing the outdoors in. The inviting living space with pitched open beamed ceilings offers an abundance of light and an open flow. Original hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace enhance the warmth and classic atmosphere in this special home. Serene and private, the landscaped garden area is inviting for relaxing with an adjacent, expansive open space. One car garage, along with ample parking on the driveway creates functionality. Ideally located, the property is within walking distance to local restaurants, galleries, shops, and the pristine Laguna beaches and coves.