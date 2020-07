74 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

COMPLETELY UPDATED AND UNFURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM BLUE LAGOON VILLA ACROSS FROM LOWER COMMUNITY POOL AND VERY CLOSE TO BEACH. SOME OCEAN VIEW FROM MASTER BEDROOM. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR LONG TERM LEASE. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS A GATED 119 UNIT PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT LOCATED ADJACENT TO THE RENOWN MONTAGE RESORT AND SPA TO THE SOUTH AND THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNITA AND VICTORIA BEACH TO THE NORTH. AMENITIES INCLUDE 2 COMMUNITY POOLS HEATED YEAR ROUND, A TENNIS COURT, 2 COMMUNITY ROOMS ON THE SEAWALL, THE SEA VIEW ROOM FOR PRIVATE PARTIES AND A FAMILY GET-TOGETHER AND THE LOFT, A QUITE ROOM FOR ENJOYING THE EVENING SUNSETS AND WATCHING THE SURF UP CLOSE. TROPICALLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS THROUGHOUT. THE VILLAS AT BLUE LAGOON IS PERFECT FOR WEEKEND GETAWAYS OR FULL TIME RESIDENCE. CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING AT (949) 412-0688.