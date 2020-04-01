All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

714 Cliff Dr

714 Cliff Dr · (949) 547-0580
Location

714 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
yoga
Monthly rental available in Laguna Beach! These PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS are unprecedented. Enjoy the ocean breeze as soon as you walk in due to your accordion sliding glass doors on the balcony. The kitchen was completely reconfigured during the renovation so now you can enjoy the view as you cook. Enjoy your dinner at home watching the beautiful sunset while dining al fresco, or dine inside via candlelight with the sounds of the waves crashing onto the sand and sea lions calling out to each other. Top of the line appliances have been installed for the new tenant. You'll love the open concept kitchen + living room which allows for better flow of space. Both bathrooms have been stunningly updated with neutral stone and completed with walk in showers. Master bedroom retreat comes with all new furniture for use including bed, dresser, and end tables. Private indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Guest bedroom can be reconfigured to suit queen bed. Walk across the street to Diver’s Cove, or stroll the beautiful ocean walkways through Heisler Park to Main Beach and downtown where you will find the quaint artist community that Laguna Beach is known for. Walk directly across the street to do your marketing, pick up a latte and croissant, have your nails done, get a massage, take a yoga class, or order a pizza.
Unavailable July 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Cliff Dr have any available units?
714 Cliff Dr has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 Cliff Dr have?
Some of 714 Cliff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Cliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
714 Cliff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Cliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 714 Cliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 714 Cliff Dr offer parking?
No, 714 Cliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 714 Cliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Cliff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Cliff Dr have a pool?
No, 714 Cliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 714 Cliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 714 Cliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Cliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Cliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Cliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Cliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
