Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Cliff Drive

710 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Mesmerizing ocean views define this gorgeous soft contemporary-style coastal retreat, a stunning single-level home showcasing two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with breathtaking panoramic vistas of the crashing waves. Having recently undergone a comprehensive remodel, it features a stunning open floor plan, complete with a deck that extends its spacious living room toward the ocean, bringing the mesmerizing views inward via sliding Lanai glass doors and providing a jaw-dropping backdrop for gatherings large and small. Located in a building with just nine other units on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway in prestigious North Laguna—second row from the water—the residence is across the street from a shopping center and offers close proximity to the area’s famed restaurants, shops and galleries, not the mention the world-famous Diver’s Cove beach and Heisler Park. Parking accommodations for two cars, street-level entry, and a host of technologically advanced creature comforts—surround sound, a central home control system, a wine refrigerator, Lutron lighting, automatic shades, an electric fireplace and heated bathroom floors—add a heightened level of convenience to this exquisite property. A rare find that’s only steps away from the sand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Cliff Drive have any available units?
710 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 710 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 710 Cliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 710 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 710 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 710 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
