Laguna Beach, CA
699 Wendt
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

699 Wendt

699 Wendt Ter · No Longer Available
Location

699 Wendt Ter, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Village close remodeled home with expansive Ocean and Catalina views from all major rooms. Situated on a large, private lot, this home features Travertine flooring throughout the main living and dining area and new carpet in first-floor bedroom. Recently updated lower level features wood plank floors and remodeled bathrooms. A large master suite with retreat includes an opulent bathroom, stone-accented fireplace, and large walk-in closet. The spacious front deck allows for indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoyment down and away from street, while the gentle slope out back offers endless possibilities. Two car garage with two spaces in the driveway. Bask in year-round sunsets from this ideal location and start enjoying the Laguna Beach lifestyle today! Gardening is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Wendt have any available units?
699 Wendt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 699 Wendt have?
Some of 699 Wendt's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Wendt currently offering any rent specials?
699 Wendt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Wendt pet-friendly?
No, 699 Wendt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 699 Wendt offer parking?
Yes, 699 Wendt offers parking.
Does 699 Wendt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Wendt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Wendt have a pool?
No, 699 Wendt does not have a pool.
Does 699 Wendt have accessible units?
No, 699 Wendt does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Wendt have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Wendt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 699 Wendt have units with air conditioning?
No, 699 Wendt does not have units with air conditioning.
