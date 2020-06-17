Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Village close remodeled home with expansive Ocean and Catalina views from all major rooms. Situated on a large, private lot, this home features Travertine flooring throughout the main living and dining area and new carpet in first-floor bedroom. Recently updated lower level features wood plank floors and remodeled bathrooms. A large master suite with retreat includes an opulent bathroom, stone-accented fireplace, and large walk-in closet. The spacious front deck allows for indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoyment down and away from street, while the gentle slope out back offers endless possibilities. Two car garage with two spaces in the driveway. Bask in year-round sunsets from this ideal location and start enjoying the Laguna Beach lifestyle today! Gardening is included in rent.