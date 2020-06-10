694 N Coast Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Breathtaking, panoramic, 180 degree ocean views in addition to city lights surround an exquisitely contemporary designed living space in highly sought after North Laguna Beach. Re-imagined and completely upgraded with superior materials from light hardwood floors and Porcelanosa/Eleganze tile in all bathroom floors to Calacatta/Quartz for bath and kitchen counters. The modern and sleek designs around the home compliment the ever changing natural colors from sunrise to sunset, viewable from most of the living space inside the home as well as the large deck. Two large bedrooms with custom closets for extra storage space and 2 full bathrooms with custom cabinetry, give the resident ample space for live, work, and play. Kitchen includes LG Stainless Steel Washer/Dryer combo, Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Zero Edge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink. Walking distance to high end grocery shopping, unique retail stores, world class restaurants and secluded beaches.