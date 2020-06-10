All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

694 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Breathtaking, panoramic, 180 degree ocean views in addition to city lights surround an exquisitely contemporary designed living space in highly sought after North Laguna Beach. Re-imagined and completely upgraded with superior materials from light hardwood floors and Porcelanosa/Eleganze tile in all bathroom floors to Calacatta/Quartz for bath and kitchen counters. The modern and sleek designs around the home compliment the ever changing natural colors from sunrise to sunset, viewable from most of the living space inside the home as well as the large deck. Two large bedrooms with custom closets for extra storage space and 2 full bathrooms with custom cabinetry, give the resident ample space for live, work, and play. Kitchen includes LG Stainless Steel Washer/Dryer combo, Whirlpool Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Zero Edge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink. Walking distance to high end grocery shopping, unique retail stores, world class restaurants and secluded beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 N Coast Hwy have any available units?
694 N Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 694 N Coast Hwy have?
Some of 694 N Coast Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 N Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
694 N Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 N Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 694 N Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy offer parking?
No, 694 N Coast Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 694 N Coast Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 694 N Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 694 N Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 N Coast Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 N Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 N Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
