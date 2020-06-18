678 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

One of a kind home in the historic Laguna Village neighborhood with all of today’s modern amenities! Enjoy beautiful ocean views from the expansive deck off the living room. Relax in the serene and private no maintenance yard with two large patios – perfect for entertaining and enjoying Laguna’s year-round enviable weather. Inside you will find a modern open floor plan allowing for enjoyment of plenty of sunshine and crisp cool ocean breezes. Large eat-in kitchen off the spacious living room will surely be the favorite gathering place. A cabinet-lined hallway for your extra storage needs leads you to the spacious laundry room with convenient sink and abundant cabinets – both features almost unheard of in a beach bungalow! Three large bedrooms, each with a private bath, walk-in closet with mirror, and cooling ceiling fan, add to ease of living at this beautiful home. Even more, a direct access garage with built in cabinets and lofted area perfect for keeping your beach toys and bikes adjoins your own private driveway with parking for an additional five cars .. another rare feature of beach life! This gated property is conveniently located a block from Ralph’s, two blocks from the beach, and a short stroll to Laguna’s lively dining and art scene. Also, close to Laguna Beach High School. A definite must-see gem in Laguna you definitely do not want to miss! Come enjoy the casual beach lifestyle that awaits!