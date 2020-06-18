All apartments in Laguna Beach
678 Glenneyre Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

678 Glenneyre Street

678 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

678 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of a kind home in the historic Laguna Village neighborhood with all of today’s modern amenities! Enjoy beautiful ocean views from the expansive deck off the living room. Relax in the serene and private no maintenance yard with two large patios – perfect for entertaining and enjoying Laguna’s year-round enviable weather. Inside you will find a modern open floor plan allowing for enjoyment of plenty of sunshine and crisp cool ocean breezes. Large eat-in kitchen off the spacious living room will surely be the favorite gathering place. A cabinet-lined hallway for your extra storage needs leads you to the spacious laundry room with convenient sink and abundant cabinets – both features almost unheard of in a beach bungalow! Three large bedrooms, each with a private bath, walk-in closet with mirror, and cooling ceiling fan, add to ease of living at this beautiful home. Even more, a direct access garage with built in cabinets and lofted area perfect for keeping your beach toys and bikes adjoins your own private driveway with parking for an additional five cars .. another rare feature of beach life! This gated property is conveniently located a block from Ralph’s, two blocks from the beach, and a short stroll to Laguna’s lively dining and art scene. Also, close to Laguna Beach High School. A definite must-see gem in Laguna you definitely do not want to miss! Come enjoy the casual beach lifestyle that awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
678 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 678 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 678 Glenneyre Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 678 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 678 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 678 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 678 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 678 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
