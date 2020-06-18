661 Nyes Place

Amenities

Located in the Portafina part of town with wide streets, curbs and side walks, you are close to Victoria Beach and enjoy easy access to restaurants, shopping and all that Laguna has to offer. This nicely updated and well maintained home has good ocean and canyon views and is situated on a large lot that backs to open space. The main floors has a great room concept with the kitchen open to the dining and living area all with ocean views. The chef's kitchen offers abundant counter space and storage. Upstairs the master suite has a separate sitting area where you can enjoy Catalina sunsets, and both secondary bedrooms have ocean views. The large rear deck is great for entertaining or spending a quiet afternoon getting some sun.