All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 661 Nyes Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
661 Nyes Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

661 Nyes Place

661 Nyes Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

661 Nyes Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Portafina

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Portafina part of town with wide streets, curbs and side walks, you are close to Victoria Beach and enjoy easy access to restaurants, shopping and all that Laguna has to offer. This nicely updated and well maintained home has good ocean and canyon views and is situated on a large lot that backs to open space. The main floors has a great room concept with the kitchen open to the dining and living area all with ocean views. The chef's kitchen offers abundant counter space and storage. Upstairs the master suite has a separate sitting area where you can enjoy Catalina sunsets, and both secondary bedrooms have ocean views. The large rear deck is great for entertaining or spending a quiet afternoon getting some sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Nyes Place have any available units?
661 Nyes Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 661 Nyes Place have?
Some of 661 Nyes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Nyes Place currently offering any rent specials?
661 Nyes Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Nyes Place pet-friendly?
No, 661 Nyes Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 661 Nyes Place offer parking?
Yes, 661 Nyes Place offers parking.
Does 661 Nyes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Nyes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Nyes Place have a pool?
No, 661 Nyes Place does not have a pool.
Does 661 Nyes Place have accessible units?
No, 661 Nyes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Nyes Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Nyes Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Nyes Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Nyes Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College