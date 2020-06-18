All apartments in Laguna Beach
645 Sleepy Hollow Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

645 Sleepy Hollow Lane

645 Sleepy Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

645 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located at the waters edge! Spectacular three bedroom oceanfront condominium with huge ocean and coastline views! This property sits just steps to the sand and offers three bedroom and two and 1/2 baths. Recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops, ocean view, and an office/work space for those working vacations. The living room has amazing ocean views, a fireplace and two balcony's over the ocean. Great for entertaining or just gazing at the beautiful sunsets. The master retreat offers ocean views, a private bath and large walk in cedar closet. Located in the village and walking distance to world famous restaurants, art galleries and shops. The trolley stop is just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have any available units?
645 Sleepy Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have?
Some of 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
645 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane offer parking?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
