645 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Located at the waters edge! Spectacular three bedroom oceanfront condominium with huge ocean and coastline views! This property sits just steps to the sand and offers three bedroom and two and 1/2 baths. Recently updated kitchen with granite counter tops, ocean view, and an office/work space for those working vacations. The living room has amazing ocean views, a fireplace and two balcony's over the ocean. Great for entertaining or just gazing at the beautiful sunsets. The master retreat offers ocean views, a private bath and large walk in cedar closet. Located in the village and walking distance to world famous restaurants, art galleries and shops. The trolley stop is just steps away.