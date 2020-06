Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal village location within walking distance to the beach, restaurants, & Bluebird Park. Single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a large open living room, wood burning fireplace, big private backyard & patio. Perfect for outdoor entertaining. The home has high ceilings and is very light bright and clean. The property has a long driveway with a detached 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Enjoy concerts in the park and all the amenities of the Village.