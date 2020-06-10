581 Brooks Street

Amenities

Laguna charmer located on one of the Village's most desirable streets, just 4 short blocks from sand, beach and surf. This highly upgraded cottage has been completely remodeled. Enter the living room through Dutch doors, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows with wood burning fireplace and ocean views. Kitchen has room for family dinners with french doors leading to the back yard for easy BBQ and dining. Kitchen has custom mill work, beautiful built in buffet, custom pantry and indoor laundry. Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances including Sub Zero Refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Viking 5 burner range, Viking oven and marble counter tops. Master Bedroom features hard wood floors, french doors leading to a private patio, high ceilings with ceiling fan, en suite bathroom with marble counter tops, Kohler sink, walk-in closet, marble and subway tile shower and floor. Secondary bathroom has beautiful bath/shower combo with gorgeous marble flooring and subway tile. This home has both front and rear yards with a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage. Location is within walking distant to beaches, downtown, farmers market and restaurants. Available July 1 to September 30. Furnished is $8,000 per month and unfurnished is $6,000 per month.