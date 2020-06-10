All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
581 Brooks Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

581 Brooks Street

581 Brooks Street · No Longer Available
Location

581 Brooks Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Laguna charmer located on one of the Village's most desirable streets, just 4 short blocks from sand, beach and surf. This highly upgraded cottage has been completely remodeled. Enter the living room through Dutch doors, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows with wood burning fireplace and ocean views. Kitchen has room for family dinners with french doors leading to the back yard for easy BBQ and dining. Kitchen has custom mill work, beautiful built in buffet, custom pantry and indoor laundry. Top of the line Stainless Steel appliances including Sub Zero Refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Viking 5 burner range, Viking oven and marble counter tops. Master Bedroom features hard wood floors, french doors leading to a private patio, high ceilings with ceiling fan, en suite bathroom with marble counter tops, Kohler sink, walk-in closet, marble and subway tile shower and floor. Secondary bathroom has beautiful bath/shower combo with gorgeous marble flooring and subway tile. This home has both front and rear yards with a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage. Location is within walking distant to beaches, downtown, farmers market and restaurants. Available July 1 to September 30. Furnished is $8,000 per month and unfurnished is $6,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Brooks Street have any available units?
581 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 581 Brooks Street have?
Some of 581 Brooks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
581 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 581 Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 581 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 581 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 581 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 581 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 581 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 581 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 581 Brooks Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 581 Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 581 Brooks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
