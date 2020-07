519 San Nicholas Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TEXT Joey WITH QUESTIONS (949) 632-0044.....PANORAMIC CANYON AND FOREST LIKE PARK VIEW. 2 BEDROOMS,2.5 BATH, QUIET LOCATION, LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH COMPUTER NICHE, NEWER APPLIANCES AND RECESSED LIGHTING. UPGRADES INCLUDE: OPEN KITCHEN, BAMBOO FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, PLUMBING FIXTURES, 3 INCH BASE BOARD, TRACK AND RECESSED LIGHTING. 2 SKYLIGHTS, 2 COVERED GARAGES, VAULTED CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. THIS HOME IS ONE OF THE FEW LOCATIONS OF 500 CIRCLE CUL-DE-SUC, WITH PANORAMIC CANYON VIEW, WOOD SUN DECK, SOUTH FACING. MASTER SUITE BEDROOM WITH JETTED JACUZZI TUB. GREAT SCHOOLS! TWO ASSOCIATION POOL & SPAS. CLOSE TO LAGUNA CANYON ROAD/SR 133 AND TOLL ROAD 73 WITH NEAR BY MAYJOR FREEWAYS APPROX. 5 MILES TO I-5/405, IRVINE SPECTRUM/LAGUNA HILLS MALL, MINUTES TO BEACH/LAGUNA VILLAGE.