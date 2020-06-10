513 San Nicholas Court

Amenities

IDEALLY SITUATED NEXT TO ALL LAGUNA COAST STATE PARKS & BEACH CLOSE LIVING OF "TERRACES" COMMUNITY IN LAGUNA BEACH. This charming hillside view home has 2 master bedrooms with 2.5 baths, 2 garages plus 1 extra parking space for TOTAL of 3 CARS. New laminated floor coverings. Upgraded kitchen with cabinets & granite counter tops. Stainless steel refrigerator & appliances. Cozy gas & wood burning fireplace in living room. Ocean breeze wood deck patio with canyon and city lights views. Security alarm & direct access garage for convenient laundry with front loading washer & dryer. Water softener for drinking, cooking, shower & laundry. Cathedral ceilings & skylights in master bedroom & staircase. Bedrooms are separated with a hallway bridge to provide privacy. Master bathroom's dressing area has tile flooring with dual sink and 2 large closets plus Roman oval jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower. Home is located on a quite cul-de-sac circle and the 2nd garage has storage attic space with pull down ladder. The community has 2 heated pools, spas, showers, restrooms & B.B.Qs. Short distance drive to beach, local parks, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Hills Mall, Aliso Viejo shops, Costco, Walmart, Target & all others. It's near 5 & 405 Freeways & right next to the 73 toll road ramp for short commute to work. The community is within walking distance or short drive to all Laguna Coast State parks for hiking & recreational activities. Pets may be accepted on a case by case basis & may incur "PET RENT".