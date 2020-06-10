All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 513 San Nicholas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
513 San Nicholas Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM

513 San Nicholas Court

513 San Nicholas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

513 San Nicholas Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IDEALLY SITUATED NEXT TO ALL LAGUNA COAST STATE PARKS & BEACH CLOSE LIVING OF "TERRACES" COMMUNITY IN LAGUNA BEACH. This charming hillside view home has 2 master bedrooms with 2.5 baths, 2 garages plus 1 extra parking space for TOTAL of 3 CARS. New laminated floor coverings. Upgraded kitchen with cabinets & granite counter tops. Stainless steel refrigerator & appliances. Cozy gas & wood burning fireplace in living room. Ocean breeze wood deck patio with canyon and city lights views. Security alarm & direct access garage for convenient laundry with front loading washer & dryer. Water softener for drinking, cooking, shower & laundry. Cathedral ceilings & skylights in master bedroom & staircase. Bedrooms are separated with a hallway bridge to provide privacy. Master bathroom's dressing area has tile flooring with dual sink and 2 large closets plus Roman oval jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower. Home is located on a quite cul-de-sac circle and the 2nd garage has storage attic space with pull down ladder. The community has 2 heated pools, spas, showers, restrooms & B.B.Qs. Short distance drive to beach, local parks, Irvine Spectrum, Laguna Hills Mall, Aliso Viejo shops, Costco, Walmart, Target & all others. It's near 5 & 405 Freeways & right next to the 73 toll road ramp for short commute to work. The community is within walking distance or short drive to all Laguna Coast State parks for hiking & recreational activities. Pets may be accepted on a case by case basis & may incur "PET RENT".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
513 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 513 San Nicholas Court have?
Some of 513 San Nicholas Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
513 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 San Nicholas Court is pet friendly.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
Yes, 513 San Nicholas Court offers parking.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 San Nicholas Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
Yes, 513 San Nicholas Court has a pool.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 513 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 San Nicholas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College