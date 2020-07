Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 bed 2 bath Laguna Cottage just a few short blocks from Downtown. Home has been upgraded with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Small yard but it has multiple fruit trees including Avocados, lemon, tangerine and orange trees. Attached to the house is a 1 car garage with an ocean view rooftop deck above.