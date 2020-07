Amenities

patio / balcony range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location in the heart of Laguna Village! This 2 bedroom/1 bath lower unit features new flooring and paint. Kitchenette area (with refrigerator, stove and sink area) is open to the living space. Light and bright. Inside laundry. Small deck off-of entry / living space. Patio and yard space in off the unit. Lovely views overlooking a lush backyard and also the corridor between St Anns and Arroyo Chico. Walking distance to beach, shopping, downtown. Street parking.