Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets courtyard furnished

Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Village. Historic, super cool & funky, artistic retreat. Courtyard entry with fun and artfully done brick. Old World vibe as soon as you enter. Hardwood floors, expansive kitchen with 2 eating areas. Master retreat has walk-in closet and beautifully designed bathroom with tub. Beautiful use of ocean glass tile. All bedrooms are very generous in size. There is even an office. Gated entry. Vaulted ceilings. Skylights galore. Would prefer long term lease. Will rent furnished.