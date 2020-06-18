All apartments in Laguna Beach
42 Blue Lagoon

42 Blue Lagoon Villa · No Longer Available
Location

42 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED . LIVE AT THE BEACH.......
This OCEAN VIEW Condo is located in the GATED community of Blue Lagoon on Victoria Beach right next to the incredible Montage Resort . This amazing FULLY FURNISHED rental home has MAGNIFICENT VIEWS one can only dream of. Steps to your own PRIVATE BEACH with the softest sand and clear blue water to enjoy.
You will view the most glorious sunrises and sunsets on your own private deck. Located close to the artsy downtown community of Laguna Beach. Enjoy three levels of glorious living space and all with panoramic ocean views. Two Bedrooms at the top level, Master bedroom has amazing ocean views, and there is a Sleeper Couch on the bottom level room which also has a bathroom. Blue Lagoon life is beach Living at its best. Amenities include tennis courts, two heated community pools, communal spaces, guest parking and of course your own private beach access to Victoria Beach. This is truly living your best life staying in the amazing fully furnished rental property right at the beach. OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR A 6 MONTH TO A 1 YEAR LEASE.
INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, LANDSCAPING,CABLE TV AND INTERNET.
NO PETS ALLOWED ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
42 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 42 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 42 Blue Lagoon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
42 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 42 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
Yes, 42 Blue Lagoon offers parking.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 42 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 42 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Blue Lagoon has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.

