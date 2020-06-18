42 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED . LIVE AT THE BEACH.......

This OCEAN VIEW Condo is located in the GATED community of Blue Lagoon on Victoria Beach right next to the incredible Montage Resort . This amazing FULLY FURNISHED rental home has MAGNIFICENT VIEWS one can only dream of. Steps to your own PRIVATE BEACH with the softest sand and clear blue water to enjoy.

You will view the most glorious sunrises and sunsets on your own private deck. Located close to the artsy downtown community of Laguna Beach. Enjoy three levels of glorious living space and all with panoramic ocean views. Two Bedrooms at the top level, Master bedroom has amazing ocean views, and there is a Sleeper Couch on the bottom level room which also has a bathroom. Blue Lagoon life is beach Living at its best. Amenities include tennis courts, two heated community pools, communal spaces, guest parking and of course your own private beach access to Victoria Beach. This is truly living your best life staying in the amazing fully furnished rental property right at the beach. OWNERS ARE LOOKING FOR A 6 MONTH TO A 1 YEAR LEASE.

INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER, TRASH, ELECTRICITY, LANDSCAPING,CABLE TV AND INTERNET.

NO PETS ALLOWED ..