390 High Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

FLAWLESSLY AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED COTTAGE IN BEST POSSIBLE NORTH LAGUNA OCEAN VIEW TREE STREETS LOCATION IS STUNNING INSIDE AND OUT. THIS IMPECCABLE HOME OFFERS INCREDIBLE OCEAN AND COASTLINE VIEWS, NEW KITCHENS AND BATHS, ALL NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL, HVAC, OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH OPEN BEAM CEILINGS, RECLAIMED DISTRESSED HARDWOOD FLOORING, LEATHERED "SOAPSTONE" GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, MARBLE IN BATHS, ROHL PLUMBING FIXTURES, CUSTOM CABINETS, BUILT-IN WINE COOLER IN DINING AREA. JUST A PERFECTLY RENOVATED HOME WITH CLASSIC APPEARANCE AND APPEAL WITH ABSOLUTE STATE OF THE ART MODERN FUNCTIONALITY. ATTENTION TO EVERY DETAIL, EVERY KNOB, WINDOW COVERING, ETC. TOP OF THE LINE COMMERCIAL GRADE FRIGIDAIRE KITCHEN APPLIANCES. INCLUDES TOP OF THE LINE LG STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED ON THIS TOTAL INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RENOVATION.

AGENT/OWNER LIVES IN ADJOINING BUT SEPARATE PROPERTY.