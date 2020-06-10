384 Loma Terrace

Amenities

Stunning, contemporary, ocean view home, newer construction completed in 2008. Enter to the main level with open floorplan and huge views, retractable oversized sliders take you out to the deck, main level bedroom, bath and laundry room. Upper level is the master suite with spacious deck, large walk-in closet and master bath with double sink. 3rd bedroom upstairs, also with ocean view. Lower level bedroom & den space is ideal as an in-law unit, caretaker at home, or home office space. This unique property features: Italian marble bathroom suites, designer granite floors, roll down roman sunshades, soft closing cabinets and toilet seats, beach shower at garage entry, separate laundry room, soft water and filtered water drinking system, central air conditioning, central vacuum, and a private elevator from garage. Convenient downtown village location with just a short stroll to beach, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Theater, restaurants and Saturday’s Farmer’s Market. All windows are high quality double insulated with E rating treated with 3 M UV film for improved heat insulation and added sun protection. New manufactured hardwood flooring in bedrooms. Spacious ocean view decks on every level complete this gorgeous property.