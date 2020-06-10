All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
384 Loma Terrace
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

384 Loma Terrace

384 Loma Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

384 Loma Terrace, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Stunning, contemporary, ocean view home, newer construction completed in 2008. Enter to the main level with open floorplan and huge views, retractable oversized sliders take you out to the deck, main level bedroom, bath and laundry room. Upper level is the master suite with spacious deck, large walk-in closet and master bath with double sink. 3rd bedroom upstairs, also with ocean view. Lower level bedroom & den space is ideal as an in-law unit, caretaker at home, or home office space. This unique property features: Italian marble bathroom suites, designer granite floors, roll down roman sunshades, soft closing cabinets and toilet seats, beach shower at garage entry, separate laundry room, soft water and filtered water drinking system, central air conditioning, central vacuum, and a private elevator from garage. Convenient downtown village location with just a short stroll to beach, Festival of the Arts, Laguna Theater, restaurants and Saturday’s Farmer’s Market. All windows are high quality double insulated with E rating treated with 3 M UV film for improved heat insulation and added sun protection. New manufactured hardwood flooring in bedrooms. Spacious ocean view decks on every level complete this gorgeous property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Loma Terrace have any available units?
384 Loma Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 384 Loma Terrace have?
Some of 384 Loma Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Loma Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
384 Loma Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Loma Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 384 Loma Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 384 Loma Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 384 Loma Terrace offers parking.
Does 384 Loma Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Loma Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Loma Terrace have a pool?
No, 384 Loma Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 384 Loma Terrace have accessible units?
No, 384 Loma Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Loma Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Loma Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Loma Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 384 Loma Terrace has units with air conditioning.

