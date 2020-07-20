380 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable single-level beach cottage in the most desirable North Laguna location. A lots of natural light gives this home a special charm. Living room features cozy fireplace and city lights views. Master Bedroom is very spacious with in-suite home office. A lots of storage spaces throughout. Washer and dryer are inside the unit. The private and lavish front yard features upgraded landscaping, fruit trees, and very nice patio furniture to enjoy the weekend. Detached one car garage. Close proximity to the finest beaches, shops, and restaurants!