380 Holly Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

380 Holly Street

380 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

380 Holly Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable single-level beach cottage in the most desirable North Laguna location. A lots of natural light gives this home a special charm. Living room features cozy fireplace and city lights views. Master Bedroom is very spacious with in-suite home office. A lots of storage spaces throughout. Washer and dryer are inside the unit. The private and lavish front yard features upgraded landscaping, fruit trees, and very nice patio furniture to enjoy the weekend. Detached one car garage. Close proximity to the finest beaches, shops, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Holly Street have any available units?
380 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 380 Holly Street have?
Some of 380 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 380 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 380 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 380 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 380 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 380 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
