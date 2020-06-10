All apartments in Laguna Beach
370 Osgood Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

370 Osgood Court

370 Osgood Court · (949) 212-6878
Location

370 Osgood Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1950’s charming quintessential Laguna Beach cottage, located in the heart of Laguna Village in desirable “Wood’s Cove”. Quiet area on a cul-de-sac street with a large, usable lot! This beautiful single family home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1,293 square feet, a driveway and garage for storage or parking. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living with the beautiful deck just off the living room and dining room, as well as a large grassy yard, covered patio area, and inviting front porch with grassy yard. Stunning original wood paneling and beams adorn the walls and ceilings in the main living area. Bedroom and bathroom on the 'main floor'. The secondary bedroom and bathroom are downstairs for ultimate privacy and include a built in Queen bed platform, built in dresser and vanity with mirror, closet, fireplace, seating area, and access to the backyard. This home also features wood flooring and window coverings throughout the main living rooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge included), upgraded bathrooms with built in storage, built in linen closet and drawers in the hallway, two fireplaces and in home washer and dryer area. Walk to the Wood’s Cove beach, Bluebird Park, and the shopping, entertainment and dining of the HIP District. Take the free Laguna Beach trolly downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Osgood Court have any available units?
370 Osgood Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Osgood Court have?
Some of 370 Osgood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Osgood Court currently offering any rent specials?
370 Osgood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Osgood Court pet-friendly?
No, 370 Osgood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 370 Osgood Court offer parking?
Yes, 370 Osgood Court does offer parking.
Does 370 Osgood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Osgood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Osgood Court have a pool?
No, 370 Osgood Court does not have a pool.
Does 370 Osgood Court have accessible units?
No, 370 Osgood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Osgood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Osgood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Osgood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Osgood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
