370 Osgood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1950’s charming quintessential Laguna Beach cottage, located in the heart of Laguna Village in desirable “Wood’s Cove”. Quiet area on a cul-de-sac street with a large, usable lot! This beautiful single family home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1,293 square feet, a driveway and garage for storage or parking. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living with the beautiful deck just off the living room and dining room, as well as a large grassy yard, covered patio area, and inviting front porch with grassy yard. Stunning original wood paneling and beams adorn the walls and ceilings in the main living area. Bedroom and bathroom on the 'main floor'. The secondary bedroom and bathroom are downstairs for ultimate privacy and include a built in Queen bed platform, built in dresser and vanity with mirror, closet, fireplace, seating area, and access to the backyard. This home also features wood flooring and window coverings throughout the main living rooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge included), upgraded bathrooms with built in storage, built in linen closet and drawers in the hallway, two fireplaces and in home washer and dryer area. Walk to the Wood’s Cove beach, Bluebird Park, and the shopping, entertainment and dining of the HIP District. Take the free Laguna Beach trolly downtown!