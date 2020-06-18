3337 Laguna Canyon Road

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to own a piece of Laguna Beach in the newest, Live/Work units in Laguna. Total condo remodel with Live/Work permit in the Laguna Beach Canyon area. Upper unit with huge living area with laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and lots of cabinets. All new, electric range and dishwater. Bathroom is a designer masterpiece...walk in shower with barn door for privacy. Smaller section of the living room also has barn door for privacy. Lower level with bathroom and kitchen area with mini refrigerator. Electric washer/dryer included. Lower level has two entrances, one from the parking side and one directly from Laguna Canyon Rd. Self-managed HOA will cover water, outside maintenance and fire insurance. This two story unit is accessed via a ramp or stairs. The building exterior, parking lot and landscaping are entirely maintained through the HOA. There are three, assigned parking spots for this unit. This is an ideal location for an artist, designer, architect or anyone desiring work/live situation. Minutes to downtown Laguna Beach and the center of the Southern California artist community as well as to the Irvine business hub via 73 toll road.