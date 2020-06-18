All apartments in Laguna Beach
3337 Laguna Canyon Road
3337 Laguna Canyon Road

3337 Laguna Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Laguna Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Amazing opportunity to own a piece of Laguna Beach in the newest, Live/Work units in Laguna. Total condo remodel with Live/Work permit in the Laguna Beach Canyon area. Upper unit with huge living area with laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and lots of cabinets. All new, electric range and dishwater. Bathroom is a designer masterpiece...walk in shower with barn door for privacy. Smaller section of the living room also has barn door for privacy. Lower level with bathroom and kitchen area with mini refrigerator. Electric washer/dryer included. Lower level has two entrances, one from the parking side and one directly from Laguna Canyon Rd. Self-managed HOA will cover water, outside maintenance and fire insurance. This two story unit is accessed via a ramp or stairs. The building exterior, parking lot and landscaping are entirely maintained through the HOA. There are three, assigned parking spots for this unit. This is an ideal location for an artist, designer, architect or anyone desiring work/live situation. Minutes to downtown Laguna Beach and the center of the Southern California artist community as well as to the Irvine business hub via 73 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have any available units?
3337 Laguna Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have?
Some of 3337 Laguna Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Laguna Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Laguna Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Laguna Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have accessible units?
Yes, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road has accessible units.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Laguna Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Laguna Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

