Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
32051 Virginia Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

32051 Virginia Way

32051 Virginia Way · No Longer Available
Location

32051 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS SOUTH LAGUNA HOME WITH BREATHTAKING 180* OCEAN VIEWS. This charming beach cottage includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bright and open kitchen, a spacious living room with fireplace, and an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy an unbeatable 180 degree ocean view! The home features a living room with a large private deck perfect for sunbathing and year round sunsets, a spacious laundry room, and a 2 car garage, plus an additional uncovered parking space (very rare in Laguna Beach!) The home is located 1 block from locals favorite "1,000 Steps Beach", and moments from two other South Laguna beaches; "Table rock" and "West St beach". In addition to prime local beaches, there are multiple trolley stops nearby for easy, free access throughout Laguna Beach. This is the perfect home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best! Please contact Dusty Facinelli-Janisch 949-296-5906 for information and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32051 Virginia Way have any available units?
32051 Virginia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32051 Virginia Way have?
Some of 32051 Virginia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32051 Virginia Way currently offering any rent specials?
32051 Virginia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32051 Virginia Way pet-friendly?
No, 32051 Virginia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32051 Virginia Way offer parking?
Yes, 32051 Virginia Way offers parking.
Does 32051 Virginia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32051 Virginia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32051 Virginia Way have a pool?
No, 32051 Virginia Way does not have a pool.
Does 32051 Virginia Way have accessible units?
No, 32051 Virginia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32051 Virginia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 32051 Virginia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32051 Virginia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 32051 Virginia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
