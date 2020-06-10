32051 Virginia Way

Amenities

GORGEOUS SOUTH LAGUNA HOME WITH BREATHTAKING 180* OCEAN VIEWS. This charming beach cottage includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bright and open kitchen, a spacious living room with fireplace, and an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy an unbeatable 180 degree ocean view! The home features a living room with a large private deck perfect for sunbathing and year round sunsets, a spacious laundry room, and a 2 car garage, plus an additional uncovered parking space (very rare in Laguna Beach!) The home is located 1 block from locals favorite "1,000 Steps Beach", and moments from two other South Laguna beaches; "Table rock" and "West St beach". In addition to prime local beaches, there are multiple trolley stops nearby for easy, free access throughout Laguna Beach. This is the perfect home to enjoy peaceful coastal living at it's best! Please contact Dusty Facinelli-Janisch 949-296-5906 for information and showings.