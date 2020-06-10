All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

32037 Point Place

32037 Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

32037 Point Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
COASTAL LIVING AT IT’S BEST! Looking to live in one of the best locations in LAGUNA ... then look no further… this is your new
spectacular FURNISHED OCEAN VIEW home and GUEST COTTAGE! Nestled into the bluff on the oceanside of PCH, this remodeled
and upgraded residence includes a 2 bedroom home as well as a 1 Bedroom Guest Cottage. Main House overlooks one of
Laguna’s best keep secrets, PARADISE BAY (Just North of Three Arch Bay and South of THOUSAND STEPS) and includes private
gate beach access where you can enjoy the stunning pacific ocean. From the main house enjoy gorgeous whitewater views from
the master private retreat and as well as living room. Master also includes a private deck where you can enjoy amazing 180
degree ocean , catalina and sunsets views after a relaxing day at the beach. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters and a
Viking range as well as a wet bar. Main floor bathroom includes Italian porcelain tile bath and spa tub. 1 Bedroom Guest Cottage
includes private bathroom with shower, slate floors and cozy fireplace. WIFI, Laundry ,Secluded Grass Area, BBQ and outdoor
Shower included. Easy access to Trolley with service to downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to South
To Dana Point Harbor and just minutes to world renowned hotels and resorts. This distinguished residence is a rare beauty in
paradise! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32037 Point Place have any available units?
32037 Point Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32037 Point Place have?
Some of 32037 Point Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32037 Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
32037 Point Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32037 Point Place pet-friendly?
No, 32037 Point Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32037 Point Place offer parking?
No, 32037 Point Place does not offer parking.
Does 32037 Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32037 Point Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32037 Point Place have a pool?
No, 32037 Point Place does not have a pool.
Does 32037 Point Place have accessible units?
No, 32037 Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32037 Point Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32037 Point Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 32037 Point Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 32037 Point Place does not have units with air conditioning.
