Laguna Beach, CA
32012 Coast
32012 Coast

32012 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

32012 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
This beautifully renovated cottage spans approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, including two bedrooms and one bathroom, encompassing stunning views of the Ocean and Catalina Island from the living room and kitchen. Offering great features, including an open floor plan, back patio and yard, porcelain floors and an upgraded kitchen that is sure to impress. This property embodies coastal living at its finest, this home is just a stone's throw away from Thousand Steps Beach. Easy access to Trolley with service to downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, and restaurants. While also being minutes away from South Laguna, Dana Point Harbor, and world-renowned hotels and resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32012 Coast have any available units?
32012 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32012 Coast have?
Some of 32012 Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32012 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
32012 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32012 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 32012 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32012 Coast offer parking?
No, 32012 Coast does not offer parking.
Does 32012 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32012 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32012 Coast have a pool?
No, 32012 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 32012 Coast have accessible units?
No, 32012 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 32012 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32012 Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 32012 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 32012 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
