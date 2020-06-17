32012 Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully renovated cottage spans approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, including two bedrooms and one bathroom, encompassing stunning views of the Ocean and Catalina Island from the living room and kitchen. Offering great features, including an open floor plan, back patio and yard, porcelain floors and an upgraded kitchen that is sure to impress. This property embodies coastal living at its finest, this home is just a stone's throw away from Thousand Steps Beach. Easy access to Trolley with service to downtown Laguna Beach, shopping, and restaurants. While also being minutes away from South Laguna, Dana Point Harbor, and world-renowned hotels and resorts.