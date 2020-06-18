31972 Virginia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come and enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle in this beautiful owners unit. All living area is on the 2nd floor with commanding Catalina Island and Ocean views. Just around the corner from 1000 steps beach access. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished with or without the garage - plenty of parking - you decide on the options. Vaulted Ceilings with white washed natural beams, the focal point of the living room is the fireplace expanding to the 2nd story. Nicely appointed Chefs Kitchen with Wolf cook top , double oven, microwave & dishwasher. Pull out pantry closet is easy to access. Perfect for entertaining with granite counter tops and peninsula with a sidebar coffee area. Open concept to dining room & living room. Updated bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and neutral tile color schemes. Master bath has double sink. Recessed lighting in guest bedroom. 3rd bedroom / office has plenty of storage. Laundry room is downstairs next to garage. Close to open space hiking trails, the trolley stop is at 10th Ave or 7th Ave. A beautiful home that is well appointed to support most everyone's modern lifestyle. Pleasant afternoon ocean breezes with front deck off of dining room through double sliding doors.