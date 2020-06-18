All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

31972 Virginia Way

31972 Virginia Way · No Longer Available
Location

31972 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come and enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle in this beautiful owners unit. All living area is on the 2nd floor with commanding Catalina Island and Ocean views. Just around the corner from 1000 steps beach access. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished with or without the garage - plenty of parking - you decide on the options. Vaulted Ceilings with white washed natural beams, the focal point of the living room is the fireplace expanding to the 2nd story. Nicely appointed Chefs Kitchen with Wolf cook top , double oven, microwave & dishwasher. Pull out pantry closet is easy to access. Perfect for entertaining with granite counter tops and peninsula with a sidebar coffee area. Open concept to dining room & living room. Updated bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and neutral tile color schemes. Master bath has double sink. Recessed lighting in guest bedroom. 3rd bedroom / office has plenty of storage. Laundry room is downstairs next to garage. Close to open space hiking trails, the trolley stop is at 10th Ave or 7th Ave. A beautiful home that is well appointed to support most everyone's modern lifestyle. Pleasant afternoon ocean breezes with front deck off of dining room through double sliding doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31972 Virginia Way have any available units?
31972 Virginia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31972 Virginia Way have?
Some of 31972 Virginia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31972 Virginia Way currently offering any rent specials?
31972 Virginia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31972 Virginia Way pet-friendly?
No, 31972 Virginia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31972 Virginia Way offer parking?
Yes, 31972 Virginia Way offers parking.
Does 31972 Virginia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31972 Virginia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31972 Virginia Way have a pool?
No, 31972 Virginia Way does not have a pool.
Does 31972 Virginia Way have accessible units?
No, 31972 Virginia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 31972 Virginia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31972 Virginia Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 31972 Virginia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 31972 Virginia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
