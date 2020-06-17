All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31912 9th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31912 9th Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:54 PM

31912 9th Avenue

31912 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31912 9th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Experience true beach life in this 1935 remodeled beach cottage. Live on 9th Ave. just 4 houses up from 1,000 Steps Beach. Enjoy ocean/sunset views from the back yard, kitchen, breakfast bar/nook area, dining area & front porch. This home has exceptional finishes and attention to detail. Beautiful new hardwood floors were just installed. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom crafted, white, shaker cabinets (soft close & full extension drawers/doors, 2 pull-out spice racks, 4 large pot drawers, 2 cookie sheet/cutting board cabinets, open shelving…). Marble counter tops, stainless single bowl sink (ocean view from sink window), high-end faucet, stainless appliances (refrigerator included) and more. Nice high ceiling in main part of house with ceiling fan and 2 light fixtures that have a lot of cottage character. The living room has a custom wall unit with shelving, storage cabinets & wiring to mount a flat screen TV. Separate laundry room downstairs with washer and dryer included. Relax in the back yard on the raised deck that provides an ocean view. Large storage unit on site. 1-car driveway for off-street parking. 2 Blocks to a trolley stop, which gives easy/free access throughout Laguna Beach. Live just minutes to downtown Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor & world renowned hotels/resorts/beaches/restaurants/shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31912 9th Avenue have any available units?
31912 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31912 9th Avenue have?
Some of 31912 9th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31912 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31912 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31912 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31912 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31912 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31912 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31912 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31912 9th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31912 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31912 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31912 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31912 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31912 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31912 9th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31912 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31912 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College