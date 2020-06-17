31912 9th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Experience true beach life in this 1935 remodeled beach cottage. Live on 9th Ave. just 4 houses up from 1,000 Steps Beach. Enjoy ocean/sunset views from the back yard, kitchen, breakfast bar/nook area, dining area & front porch. This home has exceptional finishes and attention to detail. Beautiful new hardwood floors were just installed. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom crafted, white, shaker cabinets (soft close & full extension drawers/doors, 2 pull-out spice racks, 4 large pot drawers, 2 cookie sheet/cutting board cabinets, open shelving…). Marble counter tops, stainless single bowl sink (ocean view from sink window), high-end faucet, stainless appliances (refrigerator included) and more. Nice high ceiling in main part of house with ceiling fan and 2 light fixtures that have a lot of cottage character. The living room has a custom wall unit with shelving, storage cabinets & wiring to mount a flat screen TV. Separate laundry room downstairs with washer and dryer included. Relax in the back yard on the raised deck that provides an ocean view. Large storage unit on site. 1-car driveway for off-street parking. 2 Blocks to a trolley stop, which gives easy/free access throughout Laguna Beach. Live just minutes to downtown Laguna Beach, Dana Point Harbor & world renowned hotels/resorts/beaches/restaurants/shopping.