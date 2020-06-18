All apartments in Laguna Beach
319 Ledroit Street

319 Ledroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 Ledroit Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Freshly remodeled north Laguna Beach fully furnished home with amazing ocean views and lots of indoor/ outdoor living space available January 29 - March 5, 2020. Panoramic views of Catalina from the front deck, front master, living room and den. All new kitchen with newer stainless appliances, GE Profile side by side fridge, dishwasher, a Thermador range and a Whirlpool double oven. The 2 Master suites have walk in closets, the third bedroom is downstairs and has another full bath. Granite counters, oak hardwood floors, Crown molding, baseboards, solar tubes, lots of light, recessed lighting. Koa wood ceiling fans in master and second master bedroom. Gas fireplace in the living room, and an ocean view deck off living room. Flat screen TV's in each bedroom and in living room. Impeccably clean and well appointed with designer touches. Tankless hot water heater, an outdoor beach shower. Lots of parking (4 in driveway-2 in garage), huge driveway of pavers. Quiet and private, large estate size lot, terraced back yard with lots of seating. The backyard has a Hawaiian feel with all the flowers, fruit and vegetables growing abundantly, a lava rock/gas fire pit with seating. Walk to the free trolley stop, or 3 blocks to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Ledroit Street have any available units?
319 Ledroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 319 Ledroit Street have?
Some of 319 Ledroit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Ledroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 Ledroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Ledroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 Ledroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 319 Ledroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 Ledroit Street offers parking.
Does 319 Ledroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Ledroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Ledroit Street have a pool?
Yes, 319 Ledroit Street has a pool.
Does 319 Ledroit Street have accessible units?
No, 319 Ledroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Ledroit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Ledroit Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Ledroit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Ledroit Street does not have units with air conditioning.

