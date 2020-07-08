All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31865 8th Avenue

31865 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31865 8th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming south Laguna 2 bedroom upper apartment in a darling duplex that feels just like a quaint cottage! Features include light and bright living room with lot of windows and vaulted open beam ceilings, dining nook, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher, plus ocean view focal window, two bedrooms with crown molding, bathroom is also remodeled with granite vanity and tub with Carrara marble tile surround, brand new carpet and vinyl wood look flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Two car garage with laundry is shared with the lower tenant and tandem driveway parking. All utilities included and easy walk to Thousands Steps Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31865 8th Avenue have any available units?
31865 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31865 8th Avenue have?
Some of 31865 8th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31865 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31865 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31865 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31865 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31865 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31865 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31865 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31865 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31865 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31865 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31865 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31865 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31865 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31865 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31865 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31865 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
