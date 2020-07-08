31865 8th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming south Laguna 2 bedroom upper apartment in a darling duplex that feels just like a quaint cottage! Features include light and bright living room with lot of windows and vaulted open beam ceilings, dining nook, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher, plus ocean view focal window, two bedrooms with crown molding, bathroom is also remodeled with granite vanity and tub with Carrara marble tile surround, brand new carpet and vinyl wood look flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Two car garage with laundry is shared with the lower tenant and tandem driveway parking. All utilities included and easy walk to Thousands Steps Beach!!