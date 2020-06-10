31844 Coast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

If you want to be close by the Ocean? This adorable one bedroom unit is the way to go. In South Laguna between PCH and Virginia Way, this attached unit can be leased Furnished or Unfurnished, Long or Short Term (30 days minimum). Will consider a pet. Lease includes water, trash, electric and gas. This unique home has been featured in several architectural magazines and also featured on the Laguna Beach Home Tour. It could be called The Natural. Recycled railroad ties form the driveway of this environmentally friendly home. The house is made out of recycled steel. No wood was used in the construction of the home making this an eco-friendly home. But it's all about the location. Convenient to the Beach, Shopping, Restaurants and Trolley to downtown. Monthly Lease for back unit is $2,000.



Front unit can be rented as a 1 bedroom as well. This is a much larger unit with a living, dining and kitchen area. Living area has fireplace. All with lovely ocean views. The bedroom also has an ocean view. Large bath with steam shower. Attached garage and driveway parking. Monlty Lease for this unit is $3,400.