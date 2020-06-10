All apartments in Laguna Beach
31844 Coast

31844 Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

31844 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
If you want to be close by the Ocean? This adorable one bedroom unit is the way to go. In South Laguna between PCH and Virginia Way, this attached unit can be leased Furnished or Unfurnished, Long or Short Term (30 days minimum). Will consider a pet. Lease includes water, trash, electric and gas. This unique home has been featured in several architectural magazines and also featured on the Laguna Beach Home Tour. It could be called The Natural. Recycled railroad ties form the driveway of this environmentally friendly home. The house is made out of recycled steel. No wood was used in the construction of the home making this an eco-friendly home. But it's all about the location. Convenient to the Beach, Shopping, Restaurants and Trolley to downtown. Monthly Lease for back unit is $2,000.

Front unit can be rented as a 1 bedroom as well. This is a much larger unit with a living, dining and kitchen area. Living area has fireplace. All with lovely ocean views. The bedroom also has an ocean view. Large bath with steam shower. Attached garage and driveway parking. Monlty Lease for this unit is $3,400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31844 Coast have any available units?
31844 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31844 Coast have?
Some of 31844 Coast's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31844 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
31844 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31844 Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 31844 Coast is pet friendly.
Does 31844 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 31844 Coast offers parking.
Does 31844 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31844 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31844 Coast have a pool?
No, 31844 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 31844 Coast have accessible units?
No, 31844 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 31844 Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 31844 Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31844 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 31844 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

