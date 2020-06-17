All apartments in Laguna Beach
31839 Hedge Lane
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

31839 Hedge Lane

31839 Hedge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

31839 Hedge Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bed / 1 Bath Ocean View Casa in the South Laguna Village. Perched on a quiet cul de sac, this charming hacienda welcomes you with vaulted ceilings, natural wood floors, a large water view window, and natural light from all sides. The open floor plan creates an unobstructed space between the kitchen, dining and living room with a wrap around balcony perfect for relaxation and conversation sunup thru sunset. Convenient inside laundry, designated private street parking and walking distance to Thousand Steps Beach with lots of Laguna's favorite restaurants within a mile. The side yard also provides additional space to enjoy the outdoors, entertain or soak in the rays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31839 Hedge Lane have any available units?
31839 Hedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31839 Hedge Lane have?
Some of 31839 Hedge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31839 Hedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31839 Hedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31839 Hedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane offer parking?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane have a pool?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31839 Hedge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31839 Hedge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31839 Hedge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

