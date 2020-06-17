31839 Hedge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 Bed / 1 Bath Ocean View Casa in the South Laguna Village. Perched on a quiet cul de sac, this charming hacienda welcomes you with vaulted ceilings, natural wood floors, a large water view window, and natural light from all sides. The open floor plan creates an unobstructed space between the kitchen, dining and living room with a wrap around balcony perfect for relaxation and conversation sunup thru sunset. Convenient inside laundry, designated private street parking and walking distance to Thousand Steps Beach with lots of Laguna's favorite restaurants within a mile. The side yard also provides additional space to enjoy the outdoors, entertain or soak in the rays.