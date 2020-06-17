All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31834 Hedge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31834 Hedge Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:20 PM

31834 Hedge Lane

31834 Hedge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31834 Hedge Lane, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This is a classic Laguna Cottage with a private location in South Laguna. Close by to 1000 steps beach access and open space with hiking trails. Upstairs is open concept with small kitchen, eating bar, dining area and living room with open beam ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Bathroom upstairs has a shower also. Downstairs at ground level is the master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom with shower. Small Deck with Ocean View and private yard. This is a private street off of 8th Ave. at the top of the hill. The Ocean View is through the trees and open space. Washer & Dryer in outside shed area and is included. Private parking for 1 or 2 cars. This space is perfect for 1 or 2 people. Nice enclosed yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31834 Hedge Lane have any available units?
31834 Hedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31834 Hedge Lane have?
Some of 31834 Hedge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31834 Hedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31834 Hedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31834 Hedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31834 Hedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31834 Hedge Lane offers parking.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31834 Hedge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane have a pool?
No, 31834 Hedge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 31834 Hedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31834 Hedge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31834 Hedge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31834 Hedge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College