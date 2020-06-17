31834 Hedge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This is a classic Laguna Cottage with a private location in South Laguna. Close by to 1000 steps beach access and open space with hiking trails. Upstairs is open concept with small kitchen, eating bar, dining area and living room with open beam ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Bathroom upstairs has a shower also. Downstairs at ground level is the master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom with shower. Small Deck with Ocean View and private yard. This is a private street off of 8th Ave. at the top of the hill. The Ocean View is through the trees and open space. Washer & Dryer in outside shed area and is included. Private parking for 1 or 2 cars. This space is perfect for 1 or 2 people. Nice enclosed yard.