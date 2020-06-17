31741 4TH Avenue

Amenities

COASTAL LIVING AT IT'S BEST! Looking to live in one of the best locations in SOUTH LAGUNA BEACH... THEN LOOK NO FURTHER! This is your new spectacular OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE ! Beach Close Darling 2 bedroom with large roof top deck with AMAZING ocean and catalina views, hardwood floors as well as a decorative gas brick fireplace. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Guest Bathroom with sink and toliet and as well as an additional full bathroom. Also, located in the yard is a small cottage on property which could be used as an office or additional room for storage. Walking distance to retail shops, restaurants, beach, trolley/bus stop and hospital. Great location just minutes to Monarch Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Crown Valley Parkwya, Freeways and World Class Resorts. Conveniently located in the award winning Laguna Beach School District. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. This one is a must see! Won't Last!