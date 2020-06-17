All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
31741 4TH Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

31741 4TH Avenue

31741 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31741 4th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COASTAL LIVING AT IT'S BEST! Looking to live in one of the best locations in SOUTH LAGUNA BEACH... THEN LOOK NO FURTHER! This is your new spectacular OCEAN VIEW COTTAGE ! Beach Close Darling 2 bedroom with large roof top deck with AMAZING ocean and catalina views, hardwood floors as well as a decorative gas brick fireplace. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Guest Bathroom with sink and toliet and as well as an additional full bathroom. Also, located in the yard is a small cottage on property which could be used as an office or additional room for storage. Walking distance to retail shops, restaurants, beach, trolley/bus stop and hospital. Great location just minutes to Monarch Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Crown Valley Parkwya, Freeways and World Class Resorts. Conveniently located in the award winning Laguna Beach School District. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. This one is a must see! Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31741 4TH Avenue have any available units?
31741 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31741 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 31741 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31741 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31741 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31741 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31741 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31741 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31741 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 31741 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31741 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31741 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31741 4TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31741 4TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

