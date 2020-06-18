Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Designed with flair and function, modern and vintage meld seamlessly in a thoughtful floorplan that truly blends indoor and outdoor living in this recently completed home. 31722 Scenic drive has a "Kick-back feet-up" comfort that personifies the ideal Laguna Beach lifestyle. An abundance of natural light floods the main living level, opening to deck spaces to the front and rear. A masterful kitchen anchors the center of the great room, using top notch fixtures and appliances including a built-in Miele coffee maker and climatized wine storage. The rear yard is abundant in size and among the most beautiful in the neighborhood. Ample view decks and patios provide amazing usage and versatility for outdoor entertainment and play. Bi-fold doors leading to a fireplace and built-in heaters allow for entertaining and dining al fresco year around. Rare in this area, the larger parcel allows the home to sit well back from the street and a long drive. With ocean views, a location just blocks from the beach, and a quality reimagination of a classic beach cottage, 31722 Scenic Drive offers a terrific opportunity to live the Laguna Beach dream.